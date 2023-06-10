Fateh Actress Sheeba Akashdeep's SHOCKING Revelation: I Will Continue To Struggle For The Right Roles

Sheeba Akashdeep | Pic: Instagram/simplysheeba

Sheeba Akashdeep will next be seen in the Sonu Sood starrer Fateh. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

In today’s times, actors are under scrutiny more than any other era. Agreeing with this Sheeba says, “It’s very true that you constantly have the pressure to be seen. Avoiding this situation is not easy.”

Social media is a place where celebs often share bits and pieces of their lives. Sheeba, who enjoys a huge following on social media, explains, “People are curious because if you are a celebrity they pretty much want to know about your diet, fitness, skin care, where you are going, etc. The curiosity is endless and the bigger you are the more people want to know about you.”

She adds, “I have crossed the age of going through any kind of pressure, so no pressure now and it’s pure enjoyment. I am having a great time in my career now after working with directors like Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar, Raj Mehta, Rohit Dhawan, Abbas Mustan, Rohit Shetty. I am excited to be working with Sonu Sood in Fateh. Can’t reveal much, but it’s an interesting negative role. The kind I have not done yet. Work is more pleasurable for me.”

However, many feel that actors who have no attention-grabbing intention, mind their own business, and may sometimes go unnoticed in spite of doing good work. “I don’t necessarily feel that it is true. There are a lot of A-list actors like Ranbir Kapoor who have zero social media presence, yet anything that they do professionally creates a lot of interest and box office numbers,” she avers.

One should be ambitious to be successful, but then the question is how much is too much. Sheeba states, “One should be ambitious at the right time. So, for me now it’s more about enjoying a journey rather than reaching a certain destination. I am not satisfied with how my career has shaped up. I want to do so much more and will continue in my quest of finding good parts. I will continue to struggle for the right roles.”

Sheeba’s definition of success is very sweet and surprising. “I feel successful. When I see my parents, I feel so happy to see them so proud of me. When I see my husband is content, I feel successful. I feel successful when I come back from a good day of work. I think success is relative. I would say the most successful person is a person who’s always happy and content with what he/she has,” Sheeba concludes.