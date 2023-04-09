Naagin 6 actress Sheeba Akashdeep says, 'Many people end up getting close to the wrong people in order to get a break in Bollywood'

Sheeba Akashdeep | Pic: Instagram/simplysheeba

Sheeba Akashdeep is a well-known face in the entertainment industry and has been part of films such as Pyaar Ka Saaya (1991), Suryavanshi (1992), and Dum (2003) and was also part of some popular TV series like Kutumb (2001). The actress, who was last seen in Haasil (2017), which starred Nikita Dutta, Zayed Khan, and Vatsal Sheth, is returning to the small screen after five years with Naagin 6. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

“Making a place for yourself in the industry is not so easy,” says Sheeba, who will also be seen in the Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Fateh.

She adds, “Many people end up getting close to the wrong people in order to get a break.” Sheeba believes that it’s important to not give up one’s hopes and dreams.

“Getting a break in Bollywood is hard. And there is a lot of pressure on youngsters. There are so many people who come, trying to break into the industry, and get caught with the wrong people and then have bad experiences. So yes, it's a very hard world. Not really reassuring, because some people can and some people cannot make it. Frankly, it’s just best to do your work and move on not only in Bollywood but also in life,” she explains.

When asked what is the key for an actor having stability, she shares, “Consistent work in any platform is what gives you stability. As far as TV is concerned, you are stable only until your show is on air. So, people tend to forget you, the minute your show goes off air as they forget who the characters were in that particular show. And the issue with television, I feel, is that people don’t really know names of actors. So, stability-wise, just consistent work in every medium is what gives you stability.”

A lot of modern actors turn to production, even while their acting careers are flourishing. She avers, “And that is quite natural. Turning to production is something which is a precedent set by Hollywood as well. An A-list actor gets a percentage of the production and that eases the burden on the production, and makes them part of the project for perpetuity, which is a good thing. I’m really not sure what the problem is about shifting from one medium to the next.”

She concludes, “Except for the time commitment, perhaps a few are on TV and you are extra busy. You don’t have the kind of dates to give to other projects. But other than that, if you are a good actor, I don’t see why the transition from one to the other should be a problem.”