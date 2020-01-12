Faster, higher, stronger

PT Usha

Famous Indian track and field athlete PT Usha’s biopic too has been announced some time back. Director Revathy Varmha is going to make this film in English and is planning to dub it in four languages, namely Hindi, Malayalam, Chinese and Russian.

The director is yet to officially announce the cast but there have been many reports suggesting that the makers were initially planning to cast Priyanka Chopra.

Later it was said that actresses like Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are being considered to play the role of the athlete, who is also known as Golden Girl and Payyoli Express.

Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik is the first woman to won a medal at Paralympics and silver medal at Summer Paralympics in 2016 in shot put. There has been a buzz that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are planning to make a biopic on Deepa’s life, though they have not formally announced the film.

Ritesh has revealed that they are willing to bring her story on the big screen. It has been reported that Sonakshi Sinha has been approached to play this role in the film but so far Sonakshi has called it just speculation and is yet to sign the film.

The project has been under production since the past three years and casting is said to be still underway.

Hima Das

Hima won the first track gold at World under 20 Athletics Championship. Hima has created many records and Akshay Kumar had expressed the desire to make a film on her life. Two years ago while promoting his sports film Gold, Akshay had said, “I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das because is a track runner.

It was a rare feat to achieve because somebody who comes from the interiors of India and wins a gold medal in track running event was really incredible.

India has been a bit weak when it comes to performing in track events and I feel we should encourage that form of sports to show the world that we have a great talent.

So, I would love to make a biopic on her life.” However, after that the actor has not really spoken about making a film and there were rumours that he might not make it but he has clearly not denied it.

Swapna Barman

Swapna won India’s first heptathlon Gold in 2018’s Asian Game. Swapna is known for her 12 toes and in spite of not getting proper shoes and despite the pain, she won this competition.

Swapna’s father is a rickshaw puller. Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji announced a biopic on Swapna’s life and it has been reported that Bengali actress Sohini Sarkar is going to essay the lead in this film.

Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee too has revealed that she has been getting requests from many filmmakers to bag the rights to make a film on her life. She has stated in one of the interviews that she feels that Kangana Ranaut can play her role on screen very well because she likes Kangana as an actress. Kangana too has expressed that she feels happy to know that Dutee thinks she can fit the bill perfectly for this role.