Fashion designer Manish Malhotra to make directorial debut backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram posting a throwback picture with her mom, later actress Sridevi and congratulated Manish Malhotra. “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey. Can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special,” she wrote.

Over his 30-year-long career as a fashion designer, Manish has designed costumes for movies like Rangeela, Khamoshi, Raja Hindustani, Hero No 1, Koyla, Dil To Pagal Hai, Satya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jab We Met, among several others.