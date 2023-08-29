Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra: 'Times Are Changing Whether It's Fashion Or Other Fields'

Photo: Instagram/Manish Malhotra

With a reputation as a luminary redefining the Indian fashion and design industry, Manish Malhotra extends his mentorship to budding designers within INIFD, a globally recognised network of design institutes. The fashion designer recently graced an exclusive live class with INIFDians and LST in Mumbai. Manish provided an extraordinary opportunity for aspiring fashion talents from INIFD & LST to directly interact with the master himself, offering unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of design.

Talking to the media while mentoring aspiring fashion designers, Manish says, “I am grateful to INIFD for getting me here to talk to so many students. It’s the best morning for me as I am going to meet more than 150 students present here. I am sure these children have their quest of getting answers to so many questions that they have in their minds.”

Praising the students present Manish adds, “There could be so many confusions as per their thought process in their minds. I am happy all the children were very forthcoming. They asked me so many questions and I have been able to answer them. Hope this session makes a difference in their lives, I feel good. It’s always wonderful to meet young minds.”

Manish was delighted to meet the new generation. “I think today’s generation is very clear. They have so much information through the internet and access to social media as well. There is so much knowledgeable exposure today. The times are changing whether it's fashion or other fields. Usually, if children do a course in INFT they can achieve perfection. If someone like me comes in I can share all the practical knowledge, enriching them more in addition to whatever they know about the field,” he shares. “Today’s generation is hugely evolved and they know so much. I always encourage them to put their thought process with practical knowledge and then take help to make progress. They can improve their work better.”



While imparting knowledge to the students through his answers, Manish also shared his experience of being in the fashion industry for decades. On a parting note, Manish spoke about staying innovative and his mantra of sustainability especially with Indian fashion. “Innovation is part of every job and profession. In any creative process, if you don’t innovate ideas and push yourself how will you come up with new environmentally-friendly ideas? Sustainability comes with bringing in changing environmental fashion ideas along with techniques that are part and parcel of every individual. To be up there every individual has to work hard, be it any profession,” he signs off.





