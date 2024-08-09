 Farhan Akhtar Recalls Slipping Into Depression After Lakshya Flopped: 'Took Me 1.5 Years To Come Out Of It'
Farhan Akhtar revealed there was no therapy concept at that time, so he used to travel with his friends to Dehradun during that time

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is an all-rounder known for acting, filmmaking, singing, and producing films. During a podcast, the notable director revealed how he created the film Dil Chahta Hai and since then how his journey as a filmmaker began. He then went on to make a film Lakshya with Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta, despite all the hard work his film failed to grab the attention of the audience.

Narrating the story about his first flop, and how he dealt with it, speaking to Raj Shamani, he said, "After making Dil Chahta Hai. I started thinking about what should I make next and I made Lakshya and it took me to a place in the effort of making the film. Bachpan se sunte aa rahe hai dil se mahenat karo toh reward milega. I was convinced that in my entire life, I hadn't worked so hard the way I did for this film. It was a challenging film to make, and also to let me out of my comfort zone I entered into the world of the army, how they function, to learn that understand that and display it."

Farhan went on to reveal that they were about to head to screening with Gen. Nirmal Chander Vij, and he wanted the impress the army and make them feel that have never seen such a film before. However, it didn't turn out the way it was supposed to be and the film failed on screens.

"So when that film was released it didn't do well. Mein itna depressed hua tha ki yaar kaise ho gaya? Itni mehnat meine ki, Dil Chahta Hai meine hardly mehnat ki thi. Dil Chahta Hai mein the hard work that I did was to cast the right people. I was so depressed it took me a year and a half to come out of that depression," he added.

Farhan also revealed there was no therapy concept at that time, so he used to travel with his friends to Dehradun to meet the Indian Military Academy (IMA), and during that journey he decided to create Don.

On the work front, Farhan is set to produce Agni, Yudhra, Ground Zero, and Don franchises.

