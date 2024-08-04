Javed Akthar Remembers Late Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary: 'Aap Jaisa Na Tha, Na Hai, Na Hoga'

Javed Akthar and Kishore Kumar |

On Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar shared a note on remembering the late legendary singer being in showbiz for many years. He also praised him for his unparalleled contributions to Indian music.

Taking to X Javed wrote, "Today is Kishoreda ‘s birth anniversary, I wonder if in the show business all over the world even after so many years any performer is missed by so many with such intensity. Kishoreda aap jaisa tha no hai na hoga."

Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929. He has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. The legendary singer has contributed many iconic tracks to cinema such as Ye Raatein Ye Mausam, Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Hello Hello Ji, Zaroorat Hai Zaroorat Hai, Haseeno Nazneeno, Pyaar Baatke Chalo, Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara, and more.

Javed Akhtar expressed deep admiration and respect for the late singer. When he posted a heartfelt message on Twitter a user questioned him about his take on Al recreating Kishore’s songs. A user wrote, "Sir what’s your take on AI recreating Kishorda voice again? Will he give a run for the money to new singers?

While other users praised the late singer and wrote, “Kishoreda was a legend and will always be one!”

Another user wrote, “Yes, it's the occasion, we tend to get emotional, but when a powerful and a very rational voice of Bollywood uses hyperboles, especially na tha, that's insulting to other immortals like Rafi Saab, Manna Da, and Mukesh Saab. Rafi Saab's this song:“.

"Thank you most kindly for calling to mind one of the greatest geniuses India has known. It pains me that as yet we haven’t made a good biopic on him and Rafi Saab and Mukesh and Manade," another comment reads.

Kishore fans across the world remember him on his birth anniversary. Even at his birthday place, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal sang his track and paid tribute to the legend.