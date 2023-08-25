Fardeen Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Big Screen After 13 Years (WATCH) | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Fardeen Khan's long-awaited on-screen comeback has been finally confirmed by the actor today. He was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which starred Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma in the lead roles. The romantic-comedy film was released in 2010 and was directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Earlier today, Fardeen was spotted in Bandra with his kids, and while interacting with the paparazzi, he confirmed his return to the movies. A shutterbug asked him, "Sir aapko big screen pe jaldi dekhna hai wapas se. Aa rahe ho na sir wapas? To which he smiled and said, "Ji haan (Yes)."

Soon after, fans reacted to it and expressed their excitement in the comments section. A user said, "Welcome back one of the most handsome man of film original families." A second user commented, "He doesn't look like 49 years old." Third user said, "I miss his voice sooooo much,, brings back so many memories of " khushi" days."

Earlier, talking about Visfot, Fardeen said: "I am very excited about ‘Visfot’. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta, with whom I have worked before, is producing the film and Kookie Gulati, with whom I have shot for an ad before, is directing it."

The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors, Riteish Deshmukh will also be a part of the movie, while Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza will star as the leading ladies.

