Farah Khan tests Covid positive: The filmmaker recently show for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon. The director said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated. “Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested,” the 56-year-old director wrote in an Instagram post. Farah currently features as a judge on the Zee Comedy Show and had shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra a few days back.

Earlier in the day, IANS had reported that Farah is all set to appear in a segment of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Deepika Padukone. They were scheduled to feature as special guests on the Shaandar Shukravaar episode to be aired in the upcoming week.

A source close to the developments confirmed to Cinema Journal that the duo indeed shot an episode recently.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST