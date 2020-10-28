Farah Khan puts on chef's hat, while her kids turn judges

Tables turn as the critically acclaimed choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan enters her own MasterChef kitchen only this time as a contestant with her kids on the other side as the judges. With the MasterChef fever across the world, Farah Khan and her kids Diva, Anya and Czar take up the challenge to replicate one of the judges' acclaimed dishes by a junior chef from the show and it doesn’t end too well.

Taking inspiration from junior chefs from the show Junior MasterChef, Farah Khan created one of the most loved Indian street foods for her children who acted as judges. While Farah has won accolades for her talent and passion in the movie industry, she sure needs a hand in the culinary industry as her kids show a thumbs down to her recreated dish.