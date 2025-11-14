Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who recently lost her mother Zarine Khan on November 7 at the age of 81 at their Mumbai home due to age-related health issues, has slammed the media for its insensitivity following her mother's passing. She also reacted strongly to veteran actor Dharmendra's viral leaked video, which was secretly recorded by a hospital employee inside the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital.

Farah Khan Ali Slams Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday evening, November 13, Farah issued a long statement, stating that after her mother passed away, several people questioned why Zarine was cremated, despite being married to a Muslim, Sanjay Khan, instead of simply offering their condolences. She wrote, "My mother passed away 6 days ago, and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral."

Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Dharmendra's Leaked ICU Video

Farah added, "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don’t public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives. Tragedy strikes all. When it’s your turn, and trust me, it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us."

After the video was leaked, a hospital employee was arrested for secretly recording Dharmendra and his family inside the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital. The clips went viral on social media on November 13, a day after the Sholay actor was discharged. The footage showed Dharmendra lying unconscious on a hospital bed while his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, stood nearby with other visibly distressed family members, including Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol.

According to a Hindustan Times report, authorities confirmed that the employee responsible for filming has been taken into custody.