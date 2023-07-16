 Fans Express Concern Over Tom Cruise's Infamous Love For Death-Defying Stunts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFans Express Concern Over Tom Cruise's Infamous Love For Death-Defying Stunts

Fans Express Concern Over Tom Cruise's Infamous Love For Death-Defying Stunts

As seen in M:I7, the actor's penchant to do his own stunts is becoming a growing cause of concern for his most ardent fans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Tom Cruise is famous for doing death-defying stunts on his own, as we saw from his vertigo-inducing 'off the cliff' scene in "M:I7".

Braving stunts that could even lead to his death, the actor has managed to pull off incredible stunts, but he has suffered several injuries in the bargain, says 'The Daily Telegraph'.

Tom Cruise, who's 61 but fitter than most men half his age, is not 100 per cent indestructible, after all. Here's a roster of the injuries he suffered during the filming of "M:I7": Torn shoulder while jumping across a cliff face at the Dead Horse Point in Utah, USA. Two cracked ribs when he slammed into the side of a car in the bridge explosion scene. Bruised an ankle while running from the exploding aquarium. Broke an ankle while jumping between building roofs.

Read Also
Ahead Of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Release, Watch Tom Cruise's Best Stunts From Past MI...
article-image

"M:I7", however, will be remembered for the scene where Cruise jumps off a bike in the sky and then parachutes to the ground, or that intense train sequence at the end. And this is just the beginning. Director Christopher McQuarrie had said earlier that "Dead Reckoning - Part Two" will feature even wilder stunts, as the actor is seeking to outdo himself. The Hollywood action star's thrill-seeking adventurous side had even scared his "M:I7" co-stars who had said they feared that he may either suffer a horrible injury, and they may even possibly lose him.

Well, the stunts seem to have done wonder for the box-office earnings of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One". It has raked in $240 million worldwide since its July 12 release and made Rs 60 crore in India, an all-time record for Hollywood releases here. Ethan Hunt seems to be zipping through the record books and it hasn't been released in the Chinese market yet.

Read Also
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Exciting Action Sequences Elevate Tom...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Express Concern Over Tom Cruise's Infamous Love For Death-Defying Stunts

Fans Express Concern Over Tom Cruise's Infamous Love For Death-Defying Stunts

Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha To Star In Jr. NTR's Devara? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha To Star In Jr. NTR's Devara? Here's What We Know

Rahul Roy REVEALS Pooja & Mahesh Bhatt Never Showed Up During His Brain Stroke: 'No One From His...

Rahul Roy REVEALS Pooja & Mahesh Bhatt Never Showed Up During His Brain Stroke: 'No One From His...

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Wife Katrina Kaif Will Leave Your Hearts Melting

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Wife Katrina Kaif Will Leave Your Hearts Melting

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Dapper Look For Bawaal Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Dapper Look For Bawaal Promotions: SEE PHOTOS