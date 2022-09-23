Falguni Pathak REACTS to Neha Kakkar's version of her iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'

Singer Neha Kakkar recently recreated Falguni Pathak’s iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' and released it under the title, 'O Sajna'.

Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma also feature in the music video. Sung by Neha, it shares the hook line and tune of the original song with additional lyrics added by Jaani.

Ever since the song was released officially, much to the annoyance of a certain section of fans, they have bashed Neha on social media and have also tagged Falguni in their posts.

Falguni also re-shared a handful of such posts on her Instagram stories.

One user asked Neha to use her 'brain and art to produce original content' instead of ‘trying to earn money out of a product that’s already available in the market’. "Sorry to our childhood memories that’s being ruined with this cringe," the post read.

Another post shared by Falguni read, “Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes lol.”

A third user asked Falguni to ‘sue’ Neha. “Like WTF Neha Kakkar, thank you for s**ting again on one of my fave classics,” they added.

Falguni seems to be showing her support to the section of social media users who are disapproving of the track. However, Falguni has not yet issued a statement on the same.

The original song was released in 1999. It was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit with fans listening to it even today.