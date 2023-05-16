 Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth is back with vengeance in heart-fluttering action-thriller
Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth is back with vengeance in heart-fluttering action-thriller

Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth is back with vengeance in heart-fluttering action-thriller

Judging from the trailer, ‘Extraction 2’ promises an electrifying cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image

Chris Hemsworth returns with a vengeance in the heart-pounding trailer for "Extraction 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the adrenaline-fueled 2020 action film.

This time, Hemsworth's fearless mercenary, Tyler Rake, makes a jaw-dropping comeback from the dead, ready to take on yet another perilous mission that demands his unique set of skills.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo as producers, ‘Extraction 2’ promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of intense action and suspense. 

article-image

What's in the Trailer ?

The trailer hints at Tyler's resurrection, as he emerges from a coma to rejoin forces with his steadfast partner, Nik (Golshifteh Farahani). Together, they unravel the missing pieces of their dangerous world before diving headfirst into a race against time to protect a gangster's imperiled family.

The sequel amplifies the stakes, with Chris Hemsworth once again showcasing his physical prowess in awe-inspiring fight sequences against hordes of highly trained adversaries. 

The stunts appear more daring and death-defying than ever, pushing Tyler Rake to his limits. The trailer teases a climactic moment that appears to threaten our protagonist's very existence, but his unwavering determination to find his purpose drives him forward: "You told me to find the reason I fought my way back. Let's find out."

article-image

Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvi in Extraction 2

Joining the stellar cast are Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili, lending their talents to heighten the suspense and amplify the thrills. ‘Extraction 2’ draws inspiration from the gripping graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, infusing the narrative with depth and complexity.

article-image

Verdict

Judging from the trailer, ‘Extraction 2’ promises an electrifying cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. 

Prepare for an adrenaline rush like no other when the film premieres exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Brace yourselves for a heart-stopping journey as Tyler Rake rises from the ashes to face his greatest challenge yet.

article-image

