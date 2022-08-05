Commonwealth Games 2022: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth congratulates star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning gold

Mirabai Chanu |

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the character of Thor in the Marvel movies praised Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on her gold medal-winning feat recently.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Chanu won gold in the women's 49kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Replying to a tweet which said, "It's time for Thor to give up his hammer" with regards to Chanu, the Hollywood star commented, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth tweeted.

Chanu lifted a total of 201kg to win gold at Birmingham. She picked up 88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk.

This was Chanu's second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, having already won gold in 2018 in Gold Coast.