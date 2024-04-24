Exes Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra IGNORE Each Other At Arti Singh's Sangeet; Video Goes Viral

Actors and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra parted ways after dating each other for three years. They reunited at actress Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 23) and several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which they are seen together in one frame. However, they ignored each other.

In one of the now-viral videos, Paras is seen posing for paps with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, actor Vishal Aditya Singh. He then moves away from the stage which was set up for celebs to pose and enters the sangeet venue. Only after Paras walked away, Mahira came to pose for the photographers.

The ex-couple did not interact with each other, in fact, they refrained from even looking at each other. A video of their awkward moment has been doing the rounds on social media.

Paras and Mahira have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

For the unawares, they developed a strong bond during their stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. They reportedly started dating after the show.

In April 2023, Paras announced their breakup and said that they parted ways due to 'compatibility issues'. In an interview, he had reportedly said, "Hum relation mein the, sab accha tha, sab badhiya tha. Jab tak humare upar wale ne likha tha ki saath rehna hai tab tak hum saath rahe. Har ek ki life mein acha bura hota hai, hum dono ne dono jee liye. Par humein yeh samajh mein aa gaya ki hum dono ek dusre ke liye compatible nahi hai, future ke liye."

Apart from featuring in music videos, Paras and Mahira used to often treat their fans with adorable pictures and reels. Paras also broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri after Bigg Boss 13, and many felt that it was due to his bond with Mahira.

In 2021, Paras had revealed that they purchased a new house in the same building in Mohali. He had also stated that Mahira shares a close bond with his mother and the duo often go shopping together.