Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan on working in a thriller Gaslight, ‘I don’t want people to think that I can only do one genre’

Sara Ali Khan | Pic: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Gaslight. After acting in several drama, romantic and comedy films, this is the first time Sara will be seen in a thriller movie. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, it also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh and Akshay Oberoi. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Gaslight seems to be a metaphorical title. What does it mean in the context of the film?

It is a metaphor for what happens in the story of the film. It has been very intelligently shown and told. But, the rest is for the audience to see.

With Gaslight, you are delving into thriller space for the first time. What were your challenges?

When I read my character and the script, the wheelchair part was really convincing for me. The challenging part was to perform on the wheelchair. But for me, the whole setting of the film in totality was so new to me that it was extremely exciting to delve into it. Gaslight got newness in me.

Were you longing to do a thriller?

As an actor, I want to explore all kinds of genres. I don’t want people to box me in one particular genre or make them think that Sara doesn’t do different roles on screens. I want to work with every filmmaker and just keep learning everyday. I wasn’t looking for a script like Gaslight. I always look for good stories and that’s what matters to me the most, genre comes secondary.

The makers released a quirky introduction video with you, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. What are your thoughts on the much talked about chemistry between you and Chitrangada?

I got to learn a lot from actors like Vikrant and Chitrangada ma’am. It was really inspiring.

A still from Gaslight |

What was your mother Amrita Singh’s reaction after watching the trailer of Gaslight?

She is very excited. It is also new for her to see me in a film like this. She can’t wait to watch the film.

It’s been a long wait for your film with Vicky Kaushal. When is it coming out?

I don’t know when it is coming out but it was such a blast to work with Vicky and director Laxman Utekar sir. He is such a thorough director. He has an honest, emotional and heartland way to tell a story. I truly hope people will perceive the story in the same way.

After Atrangi Re and Coolie No. 1, Gaslight too is releasing on OTT. How does it feel to have a straight to digital release being a commercial star?

For instance, Atrangi Re also had an OTT release, it got so much love by the audiences that I realised medium is really secondary. If you are a part of good films, you will get your due.