Exclusive! 'My close friend and I are writing something,' reveals Prateik Babbar about a special martial arts project

Prateik Babbar will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey. The actor plays one of Akshay Kumar's right hands in the film. The Free Press Journal caught up with Prateik for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

It seems like you are basking in the glory of the success of Hiccups & Hookups...

Yes, it was a good show, and I feel we all deserve it to celebrate. The second season has been announced, too, and hopefully, we should begin shooting for it in about two months from now. In fact, I am also exploring different things on OTT as I am in talks with interesting filmmakers for potential shows.

How was your experience to play one of Akshay Kumar's right hands in Bachchhan Paandey?

The experience was quite something since I am speaking in Awadhi language. In fact, they all are talking in rural languages. It was crass; hence it was very difficult for me. I play an overexcited goon who is a part of Bachchhan Paandey's gang. People hire us to kill others. I had a great time working with Akshay sir. It has been a childhood-teenage dream for many to work with him. Also, I have been a fan of Arshad Warsi, so it feels like life has come full circle. I will never forget the backflips he used to do and made it famous. Kriti Sanon is a lovely and hard-working girl. We share some lovely moments together. Bachchhan Paandey is an out and out Akshay Kumar entertainer. If I may say, he is both villain and hero in the film.

Advertisement

You have been a part of some great ensembles. Do you feel you miss out on lead roles?

Yes, I have been a part of some exciting ensembles, which have worked extremely well at the box office. I think this is the reason I get a lot of offers to play roles in the ensembles. But that's not the approach and the only films I am doing. You will see me back in the lead role in a few months. I am not chasing a particular type of career graph. I don't have to be a hero. I want to be termed as an actor. I am a son of a veteran and respected couple of Bollywood. I want to become like them. I want to be respected irrespective of the nature of the role, be it a lead, supporting or villain.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

So you aren't apprehensive about doing a film like Bachchhan Paandey where your contemporaries are headlining the film?

I am absolutely okay with it. It just needs to be worthwhile, something that resonates with me. My character's graph within the film or the story should be satisfactory.

Are you doing action in Bachchhan Paandey?

Yes, there's a lot of action in the film. We all are goons, so we had no choice (laughs). I am fooling around with guns, knives etc.

Loading View on Instagram

Do you ever plan to do a film on martial arts since you are a trained martial artist?

It's definitely something that I want to explore in films. I am totally obsessed with mixed martial arts and do it religiously and passionately. Rather than a full-on mass entertainer, I would love to do a film that is raw, real, motivational and inspirational. My close friend and I are writing something on those lines. Hopefully, it will materialise soon.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

You are also a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown...

It is about our country being in lockdown and whatever it has faced during the pandemic irrespective of class, caste and creed. The film narrates the journey of different kinds of people, a billionaire, a prostitute and a migrant worker. They will bring their own stories to light in this film, and there's a beautiful catharsis at the end of the film. The film will leave you with a heavy heart.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:54 AM IST