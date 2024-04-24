(EXCLUSIVE) Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho Producer JD Majethia Reacts To Show Going Off Air; 'Some States Could Not Accept It, Because This System Is Still Prevalent There'

JD Majethia is a household name in the entertainment industry, recognized for his exceptional work on cult projects like Khichdi , Wagle ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible. His latest production, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, which premiered on Sony TV, initially tackled a thought-provoking subject - the widespread dowry system. Inspired by Dhiruben Patel's Gujarati novel, 'Ek Dal Mitthi,' the show revolves around Nandini's bold decision to reclaim her dowry. Despite its promising and groundbreaking premise, the show unfortunately failed to captivate audiences. As reported by the Times of India, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is set to conclude its run.

Free Press Journal reached out to JD Majethia, the producer of the show to talk about the same. Addressing this news, Mr. Majethia, confirmed the show going off air and said, ''Yes, this is true. The show is going off air. Now if you ask me the reason, in all honesty, it was the ratings. If a show fails to garner ratings, it is not eligible for a run. I have had a very good rapport with Sony Network. They also gave us a good slot, the prime 8.30 PM slot just prior to their highest rated fiction show , Ramayana. I think our subject failed to gain strength. We had a meeting with the channel and I assured them that whenever they feel that the show is unable to perform, we will stand by whatever decision they take. Ofcourse immediately after the IPL every channel tries to get new content so our show will air its last episode on 24th May . As for our show, humara show bura nahi hai. Our show was making a very big statement. But looks like a few states could not accept the story, because, this ritual is still very much prevalent there. I will not take the name of these states, but yes, people there must have thought 'humare ghar mein dahej lekar shadi hoti hai, ye toh tradition hai.' and our show is against that, without even sampling the episodes.''

Further, the producer says, ''We wanted to do something new so We accquired the rights of the very successful novel the show has been based on and have exceuted it in a beautiful way too. But with the picturisation what happens is, the story goes to every household compared to the personalised reading of a novel . So places where the dowry system is still very much prevalent, they must have gotten uncomfortable. I for a fact know that we made a really good show.''

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho stars Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan in the lead roles. The show was launched in February and will be wrapping up in a matter of 2 months.