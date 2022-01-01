Exclusive! How did Saqib Saleem transform into legendary Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib Saleem is impressing the audience and critics thanks to his flawless portrayal of Mohinder Amarnath, aka Jimmy in Kabir Khan’s 83. However, like all good things, this too required a lot of patience, blood, sweat and persistence from his side. Excerpts from an exclusive conversation:

What is your emotional state of mind after the release of 83?

I am grateful to be a part of such an important film like 83. It has been a beautiful experience for me as an artist and a human being. I can’t thank my stars enough. I joke with Kabir Khan sir that my parents must have done something good in their lives that I am in 83. It is a once in a lifetime film. To be able to portray a pivotal part in it makes me feel really happy.

You have a striking resemblance with Mohinder Amarnath...

I didn’t think this way when I started the film. I feel it was the process put in by Kabir sir that made me look like the legendary Mohinder Amarnath. I started seeing him in myself gradually like I could see a lot of changes even in Ranveer Singh too, who played Kapil Dev. I was 88 kilos when I signed the film, there were no gyms, and all I could do was cricket exercises. I underwent a physical and mental transformation.

How did you cope with your mental transformation considering it was such a big responsibility?

You won’t believe it, but Jimmy sir and I are poles apart in our personalities. I am child-like and wild, and he is calm and composed. At the beginning of the shoot, Kabir sir strictly told me not to mimic him but rather be myself and imbibe his technicalities. His behaviour on the pitch, his style of playing and emote aggression through eyes. It took a while for the mental switch. I had to spend a lot of time with Jimmy sir just to understand him as a human being. I realised that he is the man with the right basics. There were days when I just used to place my tripod and record my rehearsals. I didn’t want people to think that Saqib is trying to be Mohinder Amarnath. For a year, I was behaving like him since I do believe in muscle memory.

Go on...

I thought playing cricket would be the easiest thing, but I was wrong. It was the most difficult part since I play cricket in real life in my own style. I had to do a lot of unlearning in my approach. I tried to bring Jimmy sir in me.

So, 83 would be a game-changer for you...

(Interrupts) Words like game-changer are not in my dictionary. 83 is a special film I have been a part of. I don’t know if any film has ever meant so much to me before. I love cricket, and 83 was such a glorious chapter in Indian history. What happens in my career, I don’t have control over. I don’t focus on such things. There have been times where I played miserably, but I enjoy acting.

What was the reaction of your parents and sister Huma after watching you in 83?

It was my long dream to play cricket for my team. I was trained to be a cricketer, and my mother has invested a lot in my career. She used to take me to the practice in a bus or auto every day. When I told her that I wouldn’t be playing cricket anymore, I saw her heartbreak; it was her dream too. In a way, through 83, I have fulfilled her dream. I got to play for my country and win the World Cup. Life has come to a full circle. My sister Huma and parents had tears in their eyes. The love I am getting for this film is unparalleled and overwhelming.

