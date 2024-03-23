Exclusive: Films On Patriotism Lack Different Treatment, Says Yodha And Aspirants Actor Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja |

Actor Sunny Hinduja is currently garnering love for his role of an antagonist in Yodha. Earlier, with shows like Aspirants and The Family Man 2, Sunny paved his own way. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about doing substantial roles, working with Sidharth Malhotra and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to be in a phase where bigger filmmakers are trusting on you?

When an actor like me get chances after putting so much efforts, and your worked is reached to so many people and appreciated, it’s altogether a different high. I can’t thank enough to see this happening now consistently. I feel humbled by the love. As a child, I had dreamt of the production houses I have been working at the moment. The Railway Men and Yodha are a sign of fruits of my hard work.

Do you believe that Aspirants and Sandeep Bhaiya have changed the trajectory of your career?

I believe that Aspirants and The Family Man 2 are the real game changers for me. OTT has been my epicentre of the universe. They were like a rocket to reach where I am today.

You played a terrorist in Yodha. Are you scared of typecast now?

I believe being typecast is in your head. Aamir Khan played a rowdy guy in both Rangeela and Ghulam, was he typecasted? He played both differently in his own way. It’s upon the actor that he/she wants to get typecast on no.

The makers of Yodha didn’t reveal you pre-release. Why is it so?

I feel they wanted to keep me as a surprise element. If I would have posted it earlier about being in the film on social media, it would have been no fun for the viewers.

How was it to break bones of Sidharth Malhotra in the film?

It was fantastic (laughs). I had to prepare myself to do action with him due to his physique. He is broad and tall. But, I had to train myself to do a face-off. He was very supportive while shooting action sequences. Though, I haven’t done hardcore action earlier. Yodha was the first one to do.

Being a part of a patriotic film like Yodha yourself, don’t do you feel it has been an overdose of the genre?

The makers and writers would be the right people to answer this question. It isn’t my department. I did a role which was offered and I liked it. As an actor, I will continue to do roles. I feel, the love for your country is the foremost emotion in everyone. Filmmakers should be cautious in treating same subjects. I think that is lacking in our films.