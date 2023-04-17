Exclusive: COAT actor Vivaan Shah on Shah Rukh Khan, 'If at all I achieve something worthwhile, only then I can get in touch with him'

Vivaan Shah | Pic: Instagram/thesurrealvivaanshah

The makers of COAT recently hosted its trailer launch in Mumbai. The event was graced by the film’s lead cast, including Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, and others. Directed by Akshay Ditti, the film is produced by Kumar Abhishek, Pinnu Singh, Arpit Garg, and Shiv Aryan. It will release in cinemas on May 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with Vivaan for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

COAT is finally releasing. Has it been the most awaited film in your career?

I’m really happy it has been a fruitful and meaningful wait as COAT is all set to release now. I think the real joy is not necessarily in the journey but reaching the destination. We always think about the result. This journey was a serious learning experience not only with regards to my craft but I also learned a lot about life while I was doing this character. This has been an important life learning kind of experience.

Could you tell us about the story and your character in COAT?

It’s an interesting story. It’s about a family and it also relates to the father-son relationship. The family earns their living taking the pigs on the grazing fields. Madhao, my character, wants to buy a coat. He has to prove his desire and try to fulfil his dreams. He then starts a business of bamboo. Thereafter he reaches a point where he is able to afford buying a coat and wear it up with dignity. This is an important and impressive part of COAT.

A still from COAT |

Go on…

This story is about the differences and prejudice and the inequality that we face on the basis of caste and creed, which still exists in our country. There are different kinds of prejudices that we get to see even in other countries from all over the globe. But in our country, the most dangerous inequality that all of us have to face is between the caste and class system. Hopefully, these inequalities will cease sometime or the other.

After COAT do you think you will be getting more offers for Hindi films?

I do various other things. I’m busy doing theatrical plays and also busy writing books. According to me, Bollywood is not the most important part of the film industry. Bollywood has been a very important part of my life as I had the opportunity of working with big famous celebrities from the glitz and glamour world. But I feel it’s been a dream and also a greed of every individual to be a part of this industry.

Could you elaborate further?

This greed should be looked up in reality as well. It’s an illusion of sorts. Thus one needs to be realistic and pragmatic and I feel any actor needs two important things to make a good trajectory in this industry - his body of work and they need to always try and improve on their craft. If these two things are followed by any actor he/she will surely attain success.

Early on in your career, you got a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year (2014). Will we see you working with him again? Have you met him recently?

Thank you for saying that. Yes of course when we meet, I always have a huge love and regard for him. I don’t want to trouble him. If at all I achieve something worthwhile, only then I can get in touch with him. Mujhe kamse kam unse milne ke layak hona chahiye!