EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Oberoi's upcoming film Dil Hai Gray to release on THIS date

The crime genre is the current flavour of the season, and crime-based films have been grabbing a lot of attention. Joining the bandwagon is another movie to watch out for. Titled Dil Hai Gray, the movie features Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles. Produced by National Award-winning producer M. Ramesh Reddy, the movie is helmed by Susi Ganeshan. It is written by Susi, Tariq Mohammad and Navin Prakash.

Dil Hai Gray traces the journey of a police inspector played by Vineet investigating a man, Akshay, who is out trapping innocent women on social media. The movie draws its title from how every human has two sides to themselves when exposed to certain situations, and while some stand the test of time, some don’t.

Through its plot, the film’s narrative touches upon the fact that not everything is black and white and how when the time comes, even the best of people might have a change of heart. While further details about the movie are kept under wraps, the premise is most definitely relevant.

Talking about the film, producer M. Ramesh of Suraj Productions shares, “The association has been wonderful and much like all other work I associate with, the story is the true hero of Dil Hai Gray too. Films that have a strong and impactful subject line are the ones that best resonate with me, and thanks to Susi and team, this is one such movie.”

Opening up about his upcoming directorial venture, Susi says, “The relevance of the movie and the entire backdrop that it is based on makes the movie crucial in present-day and age. At a time when there’s so much happening online, the movie will most definitely be a tool to not just narrate the story but also spread awareness of cybercrime which is a major threat to humanity and reflects a flaw in our system as a society. We are glad to have associated with M. Ramesh and everyone else on board.”

Dil Hai Gray is slated for a theatrical release in July 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:56 AM IST