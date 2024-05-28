Ex-FTII Chairperson Gajendra Chauhan REACTS To Payal Kapadia’s Grand Win At Cannes 2024: 'Vast Difference Between Being Talented, Disciplined'

Payal Kapadia made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her film All We Imagine as Light. She was once a student at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India and she also opposed Gajendra Chauhan being the chairperson of the institute. In an interview, Gajendra was questioned about Payal’s win at Cannes and about their past, where she protested against him.

The Mahabharat actor stated in an interview with Times Now that he is very proud of her and would congratulate her for her achievement. Talking about the past, he said, “The matter is in court now. Let me tell you, there is a vast difference between being talented and being disciplined. Talent is all very fine but being disciplined is also very important.”

He was also questioned about the action taken against her, to which she stated that he could not recall correctly that her name was on the charge sheet. Since there were many student groups involved, they were hijacked by then FTII director Prashant Pathrabe. He was detained against his will for 12 to 14 hours and had diabetes.

Payal And Ex-FTII Chairperson Gajendra Chauhan Tiff In 2015

In 2015, Payal and ex-FTII chairperson Gajendra Chauhan In 2015, Payal protested against the appointment of BJP member Gajendra Chauhan as the Chairperson of the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune for 139 days from June to October 2015.

An FIR was filed against Payal and 34 other students in 2015 after they imprisoned FTII director Prashant Pathrabe in his office. FTII director Prashant's decision to evaluate the incomplete projects of the 2008 batch of students was met with opposition from Payal and her friends. Payal and other students declined the scholarships as they were facing disciplinary punishment.

Payal's Debut and First Victory At Cannes

Payal made her Cannes debut in 2017 with her short film Afternoon Clouds. She brought her documentary, A Night of Knowing Nothing, to Cannes in 2021. For the same reason, she also won the Golden Eye Award. Now, she has created history by being the first Indian to win the Grand Prix Award at Cannes 2024 for her film All We Imagine as Light.