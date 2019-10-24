Ew! Blake Lively picks husband Ryan Reynolds' nose on his birthday

Washington D.C.: 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds who turned a year older on Wednesday, received a humorous wish from his wife, Blake Lively.
The actress wished her husband happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a selfie of them hugging while Lively picks Reynolds' nose.
"I picked a good one", she captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, birthday wishes continue to pour in for 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' star. His mom wished him with a ukulele, while Salma Hayek took a note from his book for her birthday tribute.
Earlier this month, Reynolds welcomed his third child and revealed that she is a girl with an adorable picture along with wife Lively. The couple already has two daughters, Inez (3) and James (4).
