6 Underground Trailer: 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds to debut on Netflix

Los Angeles: Michael Bay's action film "6 Underground", fronted by "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, will debut on Netflix on December 13.

The actor shared the news of film's premiere date on Twitter, saying, "Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! '6 Underground'."

In another tweet, he posted the trailer and wrote, "Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. 'How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More'.#digital"