Erica Fernandes clarifies she has been 'misquoted' about moving to Dubai for more work, says 'I don't want fancy Bollywood'

Actress Erica Fernandes became a household name within a span of just about three years, thanks to the two shows that changed her life overnight. She shot to fame with one of the most loved shows on Indian television, 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', and then went on to revive the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.



And just when everyone thought she was at the peak of her career, Erica made a bold move and decided to shift base to Dubai, to explore more opportunities. However, it was reported that she had 'quit' Indian showbiz due to lack of work, but in an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal, Erica has finally ended her silence.



Erica believes that she was misquoted by the media when she said she has moved to Dubai for work. "I want to clarify that I never said that I didn't get good work in India. In fact, I still receive offers from Indian TV shows and other platforms, but now I am more selective about which projects I take on," she states.

She continues, "My move to Dubai has allowed me to expand my career and explore new opportunities. It has also enabled me to learn more about different cultures and better understand the entertainment industry outside of India."



Erica also adds that unlike most of the other actors, she never tried her hand at Bollywood as she does not "fancy it". "There should be a desire to do something or be a part of an industry," she believes.

The 30-year-old is quite good friends with TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor, but not once did it occur to her that she would seek help from her regarding any project. "Even though we are good friends, I have never asked her to back a project. I understand the power of having an influential person like Ektaa Kapoor backing a project, but at the same time, I want to challenge myself too. I have become a producer and will try my best to make good content in the entertainment industry," she avers.

Erica recently starred in the horror short film 'The Haunting' on an OTT platform. She plays a young woman who gets caught up in the supernatural events that take place in the movie.



The horror genre has been fading in India for the past few years and Erica seems to agree with it. "The horror genre has been losing its grip in India. This could be due to a lack of taking enough risks, as filmmakers opt for the same old thing instead of trying something new. It could also be because audiences have become more discerning and want new ideas and innovative stories. The horror genre needs to evolve in order to keep up with changing tastes," she explains.

She adds that one of the biggest challenges in Indian shows and cinema right now is to make stories that can engage and entertain the audience intelligently. "There is a rising tendency among audiences to relate themselves with the idea of a story and hence, we need to find such roles and stories that connect us with the people," she says.



On a parting note, Erica shares that going ahead, she wants to take up roles which will allow the audience to see a different side of her. "Whether it is through acting, writing, or even hosting, I want to be able to show my audience something new and exciting. I want to explore the different aspects of myself and challenge myself in ways that will help me grow as an individual," she concludes.