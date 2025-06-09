Emotional Dipika Kakar Thanks Fans From Hospital Bed For Prayers After Liver Cancer Surgery: 'Ache Se Recovery Ho Rahi Hai' (VIDEO)

Photo Via YouTube

Television actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage two liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been keeping fans updated through social media and YouTube. On Monday, Shoaib shared a YouTube video in which he showed Dipika's first appearance on camera post-surgery. She was seen getting emotional and expressing her gratitude to fans for their prayers and good wishes.

In the video, Dipika was heard saying, "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you. Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Dusre patients ke relatives bhi bol rahe the, 'Hum aapke liye pray kar rahe the.' Unke apne bachhe, father hain, lekin phir bhi woh mere liye dua kar rahe the. Yeh saari cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hain. I am feeling much better. Bohot achhe se recovery ho rahi hai. Main ab kaafi better hoon."

In the video, Dipika and Shoaib's son Ruhaan, along with other family members, also visited Dipika at the hospital during her recovery.

Earlier, Shoaib revealed that her gall bladder and a small portion of her liver were removed. He added, Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself."

Shoaib shared that Dipika was taken into surgery at 8:30 am and only came out of the operation theatre at 11:30 pm.

On May 28, Dipika had revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. She wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"