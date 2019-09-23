Emmys 2019: Best and worst dressed at Television's biggest award night

Washington D.C.: The biggest award night of TV is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the purple carpet of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
Sterling K Brown, Jameela Jamil, Milo Ventimiglia, Emilia Clarke, Kristen Bell, Antoni Porowski, Laverne Cox, Halsey, and Mandy Moore were among some of the early arrivals, who were dressed to the nines, reported People.
The stars went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying couture gowns to tuxedos. The celebrities graced the red carpet in stunning ensembles from A-list designers. A lot of ladies sported beautiful pastels, whites, and pinks for the award show.
Mandy Moore looked absolutely stunning in a custom Brandon Maxwell off-the-shoulder gown with a pink ruched V-neck top and red skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, which she coupled with red sandals, Forevermark jewellery pieces, and romantic waves.
However, Moore wasn't the only one who caught everyone's attention on the carpet. Billy Porter was hands-down the one who stole all the limelight the moment he stepped out. The 'Pose' actor looked amazing in a sparkling couture suit by Michael Kors and whiplash-inducing hat by Stephen Jones Millinery.
Another star, who looked drop-dead gorgeous at the purple carpet, was 'Game Of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner. The star rocked a blush tone gown with belt accent at the waist, paired with silver strappy heels and statement necklace.
Also, bringing her fashion A-game to the purple carpet was Emilia Clarke, who looked stunning in a plunging gown with bow accent at the waist. She rounded off her look with drop earrings and chose to keep her hair straight.
Phoebe Waller Bridge had her very own princess moment at the purple carpet! The star grabbed eyeballs dressed in a V-neck Monique Lhuillier embellished A-line gown with tulle skirt.
Regina King channelled her inner fashion goddess in a bright teal blue Jason Wu halter gown with ruched skirt, coupled with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.
Kristen Bell stone a million hearts in a multicoloured sleeveless A-line dress with embroidered cutout bodice and full skirt.
Many other stars including Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Mahershala Ali, Taraji P. Henson, and Sandra Oh also arrived at the award ceremony looking their stylish best.
The Emmy Awards recognise excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.
According to the official website of International Emmy Awards, the awards salute talents excelling in national primetime programming, and presents top honours annually at both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, as well as the Emmy Awards telecast.