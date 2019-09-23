Emmys 2019: Best and worst dressed at Television's biggest award night

Washington D.C.: The biggest award night of TV is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the purple carpet of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sterling K Brown, Jameela Jamil, Milo Ventimiglia, Emilia Clarke, Kristen Bell, Antoni Porowski, Laverne Cox, Halsey, and Mandy Moore were among some of the early arrivals, who were dressed to the nines, reported People.

The stars went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying couture gowns to tuxedos. The celebrities graced the red carpet in stunning ensembles from A-list designers. A lot of ladies sported beautiful pastels, whites, and pinks for the award show.

Mandy Moore looked absolutely stunning in a custom Brandon Maxwell off-the-shoulder gown with a pink ruched V-neck top and red skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, which she coupled with red sandals, Forevermark jewellery pieces, and romantic waves.