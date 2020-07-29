Emmy Awards 2020: 'Watchmen' leads nomination list

Los Angeles: The superhero series, Watchmen, leads the nomination list at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, with 26 nods.

Regina King's "Watchmen" is followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nods. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner's "Ozark", and Brian Cox's "Succession" scored 18 nominations each, while "The Mandalorian", "Saturday Night Live" and "Schitt's Creek" had 15 nominations each, reports variety.com.

"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany while announcing the nominations. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on September 20.

Here's the list of nominees in main categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

* "Better Call Saul"

* "The Crown"

* "The Handmaid's Tale"

* "Killing Eve"

* "The Mandalorian"

* "Ozark"

* "Stranger Things"

* "Succession"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

* "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

* "Dead to Me"

* "The Good Place"

* "Insecure"

* "The Kominsky Method"

* "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

* "Schitt's Creek

* "What We Do in the Shadows"

BEST LIMITED SERIES

* "Little Fires Everywhere"

* "Mrs. America"

* "Unbelievable"

* "Unorthodox"

* "Watchmen"

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

* Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

* Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

* Brian Cox ("Succession")

* Billy Porter ("Pose")

* Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

* Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

* Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

* Laura Linney ("Ozark")

* Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

* Zendaya ("Euphoria")

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

* Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

* Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

* Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

* Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

* Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

* Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

* Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

* Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

* Issa Rae ("Insecure")

* Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

* Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

* Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")

* Paul Mescal ("Normal People")

* Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

* Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

* Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

* Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

* Regina King ("Watchmen")

* Octavia Spencer ("Self Made")

* Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

* Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

* Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

* Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

* Nicholas Braun ("Succession")

* Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

* Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession")

* Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")

* Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

* Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

* Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

* Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

* Julia Garner ("Ozark")

* Sarah Snook ("Succession")

* Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")

* William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place")

* Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

* Sterling K. Brown ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

* Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

* Mahershala Ali ("Ramy")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

* D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place")

* Yvonne Orji ("Insecure")

* Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

* Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

* Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

* Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live")

* Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

* Dylan McDermott ("Hollywood")

* Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")

* Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend")

* Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen")

* Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen")

* Louis Gossett Jr. ("Watchmen")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

* Holland Taylor ("Hollywood")

* Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America")

* Margo Martindale ("Mrs. America")

* Tracey Ullman ("Mrs. America")

* Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")

* Jean Smart ("Watchmen")

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

* "The Masked Singer"

* "Nailed It"

* "RuPaul's Drag Race"

* "Top Chef"

* "The Voice"