 Emily Blunt Shares Daughters Reaction After Watching The Devil Wears Prada: 'They Thought I Was Meanest...'
'The Devil Wears Prada' is a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Actor Emily Blunt, who received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' said that for her kids, her part in the film was a bit scary, reported Page Six.

"They thought I was the meanest person they've ever met," said the actor, who shares Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski.

In 'The Devil Wears Prada', Blunt starred as Emily Charlton, the first assistant to the tyrant of an editor, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

Blunt said, "It's incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people and it's quoted to me every week." She shared that the cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, had a great time working on the film. The actor recalled that it was her first big project.

"At the time I was young, it was my first big movie. I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, 'Is that good?' Like I didn't know what was good," added Emily, reported Page Six.

Emily is a recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards.

Blunt made her acting debut in a 2001 stage production of 'The Royal Family' and portrayed Catherine Howard in the TV miniseries Henry VIII.

She received much appreciation for playing an idealistic FBI agent in the crime film 'Sicario'. She earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance as Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller 2023 film 'Oppenheimer'.

Blunt was most recently seen in 'The Fall Guy', co-starring Ryan Gosling. She was also seen in critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'A Quiet Place'. Blunt is gearing up for the sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada'. 

