Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Cobra & Krait Venom Found In Seized Samples, States FSL Report

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner might land in legal trouble as the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has stated in its recent report the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at a rave party in Noida in November 2023. For those unversed, Elvish was alleged to have been associated with the supply and use of snake venom at the party. An FIR was also registered against Elvish last year.

According to several media reports, the samples contained the venom of cobra and krait snakes, according to the FSL report. After the rave party was busted, the samples collected from venue were handed over to FSL by Noida Police.

The YouTuber, who is quite active on social media platforms, has not reacted to the reports yet. He has time and again denied all the allegations against him.

What is the snake venom case Elvish is embroiled in?

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation November 3 and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

After Elvish's name surfaced, he claimed he has no role to play in the racket and is being falsely framed by Maneka Gandhi.

However, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes had also gone viral on social media platforms. However, the 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account back then to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.