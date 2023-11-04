Elvish Yadav Briefly Detained In Kota Amid Rave Party Row, Rajasthan Police Says It Was 'Routine Checking'

PTI

Elvish Yadav, in hot water over allegations of providing snake venom to rave parties, was briefly detained in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday. SHO of Suket police station confirmed that the reality TV personality was apprehended briefly and was let go after questioning.

As per the information, the police intercepted Elvish's vehicle at a checkpoint.

“Due to the elections in Rajasthan, code of conduct has been imposed, hence normal checking of the vehicle of Elvish Yadav was done. After talking to Noida Police, Elvish Yadav has been released. They (Noida Police) told that he (Elvish) is not an accused yet."

What are the allegations against Elvish?

In connection with a rave party held in Noida's Sector 49 on Friday, an FIR was reportedly lodged against Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss.

Following a joint operation by the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police at the rave party, five of Elvish's alleged associates were taken into custody. The detained individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath, and Jaikaran.

Notably, during the police raids, a total of nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were seized.

The FIR, registered under wildlife sections 9, 39, 49, 50, 51, and IPC section 120B, reported the discovery of 20 ml of snake venom and a total of nine venomous snakes in their possession, which included five cobras, one python, one two-headed snake, and one rat snake.

The FIR alleged that these individuals had been using snakes and snake venom during rave parties. The case was initiated and pursued by the NGO of BJP leader Maneka Gandhi.

Furthermore, Elvish Yadav shared a video on his social media handles, stating his willingness to cooperate with the police authorities. He said, "All the allegations against me are unfounded and completely untrue. There is not a single ounce of truth in any of them. I request you to refrain from damaging my reputation. I am fully ready to assist the UP Police in their investigation. If any of these allegations prove to be even remotely true, I will take full responsibility."

