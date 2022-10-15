Elli AvrRam reveals, 'When I read the script of Goodbye, I was in double minds to do it'

Elli AvrRam | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Elli AvrRam is winning hearts as the firangi bahu Daisy in Goodbye. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles, hit screens on October 7. The actress is elated with the response she’s been getting for her role and performance. The Free Press Journal met her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

How was the feeling when Goodbye was offered to you considering it had Mr. Bachchan as the lead?

I was in two minds as far as my character Daisy was concerned. However, who wouldn’t mind working with Amitabh Bachchan? As an actor, I am somebody who will always look for respectful roles. I have always wanted my roles to be performance-oriented. I auditioned for the role and Vikas (Bahl, director) really liked it. When I read the script, I was still in double minds.

Go on…

She is a foreigner who has a lot of respect for Indian culture but I had to understand her well. I love my India and also have so much respect for it and that is why I would never do something that would hurt anyone’s sentiments here in the country. I couldn’t showcase dumbness but when Vikas truly explained it to me, I was convinced.

How was your camaraderie with Pavail?

It was very nice. We all had such a great time with each other. After the shoot, no one used to go to their vanities and we would all sit, chill and laugh together.

Has your family seen Goodbye? If so, how was their reaction?

My family hasn’t watched it yet back there but they are very happy and proud of me since I am sending them all the good reviews pouring in for my character Daisy in the film.

Do you feel Goodbye is a game-changer for you?

I still feel the game-changer in my life was Malang. I suddenly started to get a lot of offers. Filmmakers started appreciating me and told me that they would have never thought of me like this. The biggest surprise is that filmmakers were bowled over by my choice of Malang since it was a d-glam role and not a very conventional role.

So, after Malang and Goodbye, how do you see your journey from hereon?

It takes a lot to be here. There’s so much politics and toxicity around in the industry since people in the Hindi film industry don’t consider actors from other ethnicities a performer. But, Goodbye is my proudest film so far since I took a leap of faith and had the best time on the sets. I hope to keep doing good work.