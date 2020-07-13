Eight months pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea dies at 24

YouTuber Nicole Thea, who was eight months pregnant, passed away on Sunday. She was 24. The mum-to-be was a few weeks away from her due date. The tragic death of the London-based influencer and her unborn son Reign was confirmed by her mother. Th cause of death has not been revealed yet.
Nicole Thea was expecting a son with her partner Global Boga, who's part of the Ghana Boyz group. The social media star had shared all the updates of her pregnancy with her followers. Nicole had been actively posting on her YouTube and Instagram page. In fact, there are several filmed videos which will be published on her YouTube channel, confirmed her mother.
The statement read: "To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.
As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx"
Nicole Thea's YouTube handle has 87.2k subscribers. After the statement was released, a new video of behind the scenes from her pregnancy shoot was published on her channel.
In the video, Nicole can be seen in a bath tub full of milk for her maternity shoot.
Fans took to the comments section to react to the tragic news and offered heartfelt condolences. A user wrote, "you will always be in my heart and prayers. I pray that God provides your family with healing and comfort during this time. This honestly hits so different but I know how strong you are. God bless you sis."
Another wrote, "I’m so shattered rest in perfect peace angel! My condolences to your family also you’ve definitely left a piece of you in everyone you’ve known."
"Nicole and Reign I’ll love you forever. Thank you for being such an amazing friend. Rest in Peace beautiful," wrote a user.
