Eight months pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea dies at 24

YouTuber Nicole Thea, who was eight months pregnant, passed away on Sunday. She was 24. The mum-to-be was a few weeks away from her due date. The tragic death of the London-based influencer and her unborn son Reign was confirmed by her mother. Th cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Nicole Thea was expecting a son with her partner Global Boga, who's part of the Ghana Boyz group. The social media star had shared all the updates of her pregnancy with her followers. Nicole had been actively posting on her YouTube and Instagram page. In fact, there are several filmed videos which will be published on her YouTube channel, confirmed her mother.

The statement read: "To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx"