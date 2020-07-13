Elvis Presley's only grandson Benjamin Keough, 27, found dead with 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound

King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley's only grandson Benjamin Keough has passed away. He was 27.

Benjamin's mother Lisa Marie Presley's spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise and told E News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Although Benjamin Keough's family hasn't revealed the cause of death, several reports by local media suggest that it was an apparent suicide. The musician, who singed a $5 million deal with Universal in 2009, allegedly shot himself. According to a report by TMZ, polices sources said that Benjamin's body was found in Los Angeles' Calabasas with a 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound.

Benjamin Keough is the legend Elvis Presley's only grandson. He often reminded fans of the Presley, courtesy to his uncanny resemblance to his grandfather. Keough was also a musician. He is survived by his mother Lisa Marie Presley, who has three other children - Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Further details awaited.