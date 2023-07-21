Edward Maya's 'Stereo Love' Remix 'Love Stereo Again' Featuring Tiger Shroff Out - Watch Video |

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday unveiled his new track ‘Love Stereo Again’.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a clip from the song and captioned it, “Some of my fav bits from #lovestereoagain song out now!” The track is directed by Manish Shunty and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

With vocals by Tiger and Zahrah, this song is created in collaboration with international music legend Edward Maya and master composer Tanishk Bagchi. The song's lyrics were written by Hindi lyricist Shraddha Pandit as well as by international lyricists Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune 'Unbelievable'. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released 'Poori Gal Baat'. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in the action thriller 'Ganapath -Part 1.'

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.