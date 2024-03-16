Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Dos & Don'ts, Dress Code, Traffic Restrictions And Everything You Need To Know

File photo of Ed Sheeran |

This weekend is surely going to be an absolute party for all Ed Sheeran fans in Mumbai. As part of his Asia and Europe Tour, the global music sensation is all set to perform in the city for the final leg of his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics). Scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse ground, the concert will be attended by thousands of music enthusiasts, eager to experience the singer's LIVE performance. Alongside Sheeran, several other artists, including singer Prateek Kuhad, will captivate the audience and set the stage on fire with their music.

All you need to know about the concert

The event will commence at 3 pm. It will kick off with a performance by Prateek Kuhad, followed by a set from special guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott. Ed Sheeran will grace the stage at 7:15 pm, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The tickets for the show have been sold out on BookMyShow and on Ed Sheeran's official website. While the general admission tickets were priced at Rs 9,500, the cost of South Deck which provides several exclusive amenities was Rs 16,000. The most expensive ticket for the concert was priced at a whopping Rs 32,000. It offers a slew of amenities including a dedicated entry lane, elevated viewing deck, special washrooms, complimentary food and beverages, and more.

Entry for the concert will be granted to individuals aged five and above, however, those under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. Access will be granted following a comprehensive security screening and via designated entrances. Re-entry into the venue is strictly prohibited.

The much-awaited concert marks the Grammy Award-winning artist's second appearance in India, the previous one being in 2017.

Things to know before attending the concert

The gates will open at 3 pm. Access to the concert venue requires mandatory wristbands, delivered to the address provided during ticket purchase.

For group attendees, it's essential that all members arrive together, as there might be an ID check procedure. In this process, the primary purchaser's mobile number and photo ID will be needed for verification. Furthermore, guests should be prepared to show their email booking confirmation along with a valid photo ID matching the name on the confirmation.

While there isn't a specific dress code for the concert, it's advisable to opt for comfortable footwear considering the extended duration of the event.

What's NOT allowed

Food items, beverages, liquids, bottles, cans, tins, bags, lighters, matches, flammable items, as well as illegal or hazardous substances, are strictly prohibited inside the venue and seating area.

Consumption of banned items or substances is also strictly forbidden on the premises.

Handbags are not allowed and professional cameras are also prohibited.

Ed Sheeran meets B'Town celebs

The singer is currently immersed in soaking in the local culture and connecting with some of Bollywood's most prominent superstars. Soon after landing in Mumbai a couple of days back, not only did Ed Sheeran visit a school in Dadar but he also performed for the students there.

He then met his dearest friend, filmmaker-choreographer, Farah Khan and treated fans with a video with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A now-viral video shows Shah Rukh teaching his signature pose to the singer.

On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran which was also attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh and Munawar Faruqui among others. The pictures from the bash are all over the internet.

Before that, Ed Sheeran enjoyed a dinner with singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed Sheeran the steps to Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Interestingly, actor Ayushmann Khurrana made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni on Tuesday.

Recently, Ed Sheeran was also spotted playing cricket with Team India cricketer Shubman Gill and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat. In one of the now-viral pictures, the singer is seen flaunting his batting skills as Tanmay watched closely. Another photo showed Ed Sheeran and Shubman having a conversation.

All that happened when Ed Sheeran was in Mumbai in 2017

The last time the singer was in India was back in 2017 and he had not returned to his country without giving Bollywood and its fans some memorable memories to cherish.

Back then, Ed Sheeran was hosted by Farah Khan for a lavish party, graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Numerous photos from the event circulated widely on the internet. Later, Ed ended up being at Abhishek Bachchan's residence. A photo from there too had gone viral in which the singer looked visibly tired with Abhishek next to him, seemingly upset with the paparazzi disturbing his party. Other celebs who had partied with the singer are Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Karan Johar and others.