Eagle OTT Release Date

South actor Ravi Teja's Eagle, which was released on February 9 in cinemas, is making its way to OTT platform in less than four weeks of its theatrical release. According to reports, Eagle will stream on both Amazon Prime Video and ETV Win from Friday, March 1.

However, as of now, only ETV Win has made confirmation where the movie in Telugu will be streamed. Eagle in other languages will be streamed on Amazon Prime. But so far no dates have been announced.

Action-Thriller

Eagle is a Telugu language film based on the action-thriller genre. It is directed and written by Karthik Ghattamneni. He has also served as the cinematographer and editor of the movie. Talking about music composition and background score, it has been done by Davzand. The film has been produced by Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

Today many people like to watch movies in theatres, but with expanding OTT trends and vast movie & web series choices, people like to watch films in their comfort zone which is their home. If you are someone who is searching or looking for an action drama then this movie is for you.

Cast and budget of Eagle

The star cast of the film are: Ravi Teja, Anupama Parmeswaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, Navdeep, Vinay RAI, Ajaygosh, Shivanarayana, Surya, Srinivas Reddy, Praneetha Patnaik, etc wheareas VFX is done by Muthhu Subbaih and costume design is done by Rekha Boggarapu. In the movie, Kavya Thapar played the romantic role of Ravi Teja while Anupama Paraameswaran played a journalist.

The Eagle movie was produced with a budget of around ₹35 crore.

Box-office

According to reports, even before its release, the film managed a pre-release revenue of ₹17 crore. On Eagle's opening day, it grossed ₹11.90 crores. Eagle earned around ₹30.04 crore worldwide in first weekend.

All about the movie

Eagle is an action thriller movie edited and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Talking about the story, dialogues, screenplay, and writing part, it is done by Manibabu Karannam. The movie revolves around a contract killer (Ravi Teja) who later tries to destroy the illegal arms trade.