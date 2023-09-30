 Dvand-The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra's Film Is Inspired By Shakespeare's Othello With A Pinch Of Humour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDvand-The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra's Film Is Inspired By Shakespeare's Othello With A Pinch Of Humour

Dvand-The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra's Film Is Inspired By Shakespeare's Othello With A Pinch Of Humour

Sanjay Mishra needs no appreciation he is an exuberant performer who steals the show with his effortless performances indeed.

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Director: Ishtiyak Khan

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Ishtiyak Khan, Ipshita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia, Mohammad Faiz, Vishwanath Chaterjee and Ashish Shukla

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan are playing the lead characters in 'Dvand-The Internal Conflict'. The story line showcases the internal conflict of us human beings through the popular Shakespeare’s play titled, 'Othello'. The film has been presented with a pinch of humour and adventure that every individual passes through in this one time life time bestowed upon him/her by the Almighty God. It’s a film happening inside the film in the form of a play.

The intriguing story line shows distinctly how the feeling of jealousy slowly seeps into Ishtiyak Khan urf Bhola. What happens to his relationship with his wife and all the other participants from this play, who finally decides to deport Gurujee (Sanjay Mishra) what happens then -- this twist forms the crux of the story.

Writer/Director Ishtiyak Khan’s, 'Dvand-The Internal Conflict ‘, being the debut director he has portrayed all his characters in an exciting and appealing manner in this human relationship story line. However, the package of an adrenaline-charged human conflict is also well spiced with a competitive and jealous approach which we get to read in Othello.

Dvand is inspired by director Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Omkara' as the film opens with a scene from it. Humour and adventure is something new that Ishtiyak  has ably brought in Dvand based on  Othello which is presumed to be a serious play. The story divulges an important aspect  of human minds.

Read Also
The Vaccine War Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Is An Unglorified Testimony Of India’s Big Win...
article-image

Sanjay Mishra needs no appreciation he is an exuberant performer who steals the show  with his effortless performances indeed. Ishtiyak Khan has played his part well. Vikram Kochhar- has ably presented his part from playing a Chaiwala to reprising Othello on the big screen. Mohammad Faiz’s performances as Raziya’s husband is outstanding as the audiences will remember both his shrewd and the giving kind of attitude simultaneously. The rest of the cast and credits supported the intriguing storyline giving their best.  

Editing obviously was slightly slow. A faster editing with a tight screen play also goes missing. Dialogues could have been a little crisper. Something goes missing in the climax as it goes at a very slow pace. Usually a zip-zap and a fast moving climax is what audiences always look for. Music  is always the heart of Hindi films, sadly, there is nothing much in music offered to the audiences.

All 'Dvand-The Internal Conflict' does not have an exorbitant production value which is the much needed mantra for today’s generation. However, the internal conflict, competitive and jealousy in the minds of people can be watched at least once to encourage the makers.

Read Also
Fukrey 3 Review: Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha’s Film Tackles Socio-Political Issues With Toilet...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dvand-The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra's Film Is Inspired By Shakespeare's Othello With A...

Dvand-The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra's Film Is Inspired By Shakespeare's Othello With A...

Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Chandu Champion Becomes Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th Film To Be Shot In Kashmir

Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Chandu Champion Becomes Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th Film To Be Shot In Kashmir

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child: Report

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child: Report

Siddharth Finally Breaks Silence Over Chithha Press Event Controversy: 'My Social Responsibility...

Siddharth Finally Breaks Silence Over Chithha Press Event Controversy: 'My Social Responsibility...

From Posters To Unseen Photos, Amitabh Bachchan’s Memorabilia To Be Auctioned On His 81st Birthday

From Posters To Unseen Photos, Amitabh Bachchan’s Memorabilia To Be Auctioned On His 81st Birthday