Durga Puja 2022: Tanishaa Mukerji, Kumar Sanu and other celebs reveal their plans and favourite memories

After a hiatus of two years, the festive fervour of Durga Puja is back. From mammoth pandals to drool-worthy dishes and bhog, the festivities are in full swing. Celebs tell The Free Press Journal what they love about this festival the most.

Tanishaa Mukerji

“My favourite memories of the festival are all associated with my dad Shomu Mukherjee. Durga Puja was his time of the year! What I miss the most is doing the pushpanjali with dad. He would always fast before it, and once it was done, his first bite would be that of the prasad. We would rush to make it in time and he would always be there waiting for us. This year, we are celebrating the festival on a massive scale after two long years of the pandemic and I can’t wait to have my friends over, worship the feminine divine, serve bhog to devotees and have the best time with my loved ones.”

Abhishek Banerjee

“I wish I could spend time with my family but I’m busy with shoots and work is worship right now. The only tradition that I follow every year is that I buy new clothes. My dad still sends me money to shop for Ashtami and Navami. The best part about Durga Puja is that the entire community comes together to eat, drink and dance together. It’s a celebration of positivity and good over evil.”

Kumar Sanu

“I have organised Durga Puja this year in Mumbai and it’s a dream come true for me. For the last few years I wasn’t here because I was performing in America and London. But this year, it’s going to be a big celebration. The best part about Durga Puja is that people come together to celebrate and it feels so good to see everyone happy. I remember during my school days I used to collect money and walk 10-15 kms with friends from one pandal to the other in Kolkata. We used to enjoy a lot. Those are my fondest Durga Puja memories.”

Ishita Dutta

“I’m happy that this year we’ll finally get to celebrate Durga Puja like we’re supposed to. This year, I will be giving pushpanjali in the morning with my family. Although I’m not there throughout. After two days, I’m going to Goa to shoot for Drishyam 2. So before that, I’ll like to make the most of it. I love going to pandals so I’ll step out with my family. Of course, wearing beautiful sarees and dressing up in a completely Bengali avatar is something that I really like doing.”

Chandan Roy Sanyal

“The dhak, pujo, sweets, pandal hopping, meeting friends, spending the whole night under the stars, and music makes it the most iconic festival for Bengalis. When I was a kid, my parents would buy me new clothes, we could stay out late, and eat food from the stalls. I have no plans as such, but I've been to Durga Pujas all over the world when I'm travelling. I once went for puja in Oxford, England. In Mumbai, I go to the pandals in Yari Road and Juhu Tulip Star organised by the Mukerjis.”

Avinash Mukherjee

“My fondest memory would always be the visarjan time though it’s a sad moment as Maa Durga goes back to her husband Lord Shivji’s place. But the whole rally, the sound of the drums, and the ambiance is magical. I love to eat authentic Bengali kheer during this time. I am looking forward to visiting Kumar Sanu’s Durga puja this time and also a couple of pandals in Powai.”

Nyrraa M Banerji

“My memories of Durga Puja are plenty but my favourite is eating bhog at pandals. My favourite is khichdi and mixed vegetables. The taste is completely different from regular food. If I get some time off I will try to visit pandals in Mumbai. I will pray to Maa Durga about the end of this deadly virus. We have given enough to this, now it’s our turn to flourish.”

Sayantani Ghosh

“I’m very excited because this is my first Durga Puja after getting married and I'm going back to Kolkata after many years. I'll celebrate with my husband. This year I’ll be participating in my first sindoor khela. There’s so much power and strength with red sindoor in the air and women putting it on each other. That’s just beautiful and I’m very excited about it.”

Charu Asopa

“It is said that God resides at the place where women are worshipped. I believe Durga Puja is the celebration of womankind and there’s nothing better than that. For the past two years, people were confined to their homes and they could not celebrate the festival to their heart’s content, but this time, we can already feel the vibe and the enthusiasm in the air! My father-in-law is here and he is going to take us pandal hopping this time and I am really excited about it.”

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

“Durga Puja means everything to me. When I was a kid, I used to write the dates in my diary and count the days left for Durga Puja. Schools would have vacations during this time, construction of pandal structures would commence, and the air would have this unique fragrance of festive fervour. I wait the entire year for these six days. The most integral part of puja for me is offering anjali (fresh flowers and optionally bel patra). I am currently in Kolkata with my family. I can go anywhere to eat bhog, because woh nahin khaya toh kya khaya. My favourites include khichdi, aloo-gobi sabzi, labra, kheer, and baingan bhaja.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty

“I’ve grown up listening to Mahalaya (Mahishasura Mardini) in Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s voice on the radio. I still get goosebumps thinking that these few days will be full of light and colour. For me, pujo this year will be very busy since I have a lot of inaugurations, pandal hopping, celebrating with my silent children from the school that I run for the deaf, giving them clothes, but more importantly one nice evening with my loved ones, relishing bhog. I love to gorge on luchi (deep-fried flatbread), which I like when it’s softer and not too fluffy.”

Rego B

Pic: Instagram/regobofficial

“This year, I’m going to sing at North Bombay Sarbojanin Trust. We’re giving a tribute to my grandfather (Bappi Lahiri) by performing on his evergreen hits. The best thing about this festival is the vibrant colours which enriches Durga Puja and yummy delicacies like baingan bhaja, rasgulla, and sandesh. Also, I get to play the dhak during aarti and that’s my most favourite part of the festival. My grandfather loved to entertain people during Durga Puja and I love it too.”