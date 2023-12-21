Dunki Early Reviews: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan’s Film A Perfect Christmas Treat, Vicky Kaushal Steals The Show

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani finally hit the big screens on Thursday. Fans across the country thronged to theatres to watch the superstar’s third film this year. As many gathered outside cinema halls for an early morning show, they took to social media to share their take on the film.
Here are some of the early reviews curated from X, formerly Twitter.
Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.
They all share a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.
Drawn from real-life experiences, the film is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.
Earlier, in a video titled Dunki Diaries, SRK, Pannu, and Hirani spoke candidly about the film. Hirani revealed that he saw several homes with a cement airplane made at the top of the property all over Punjab which made him curious to make a film based on this topic. The video also shows a gurudwara in Punjab where people go with their passports to wish for easy immigration abroad.