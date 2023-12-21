Dunki Early Reviews: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan’s Film A Perfect Christmas Treat, Vicky Kaushal Steals The Show |

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani finally hit the big screens on Thursday. Fans across the country thronged to theatres to watch the superstar’s third film this year. As many gathered outside cinema halls for an early morning show, they took to social media to share their take on the film.

Here are some of the early reviews curated from X, formerly Twitter.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Moviegoers come out of Gaiety Galaxy Movie Theatre after watching actor Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.



"Overall, it is very good. I liked the first half a lot, typical Rajkumar Hirani film. The second half is a little all over the place but overall a very good… pic.twitter.com/MKZIlUKF61 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

#Dunki 4/5. After a breezy, entertaining first half 🫶 & Second half well connected with the audience 😭❤️. A Perfect Christmas treat for families who are sure to enjoy it. Go for it! #SRK fans, One of the Masterpiece in Hirani direction and in SRK Carrier 🔥 1000Cr Loading.… pic.twitter.com/0oaz0qMG1r — Leo Dass (@LeoDasVj) December 21, 2023

#Dunki First Half is Brilliant.. If Second half is equally good then there’s no stopping this one at the box office..



Clap Worthy First Half !! #ShahRukhKhan #TaapseePannu & supporting cast damn good.. #VickyKaushal show stealer !!



Off to Second Half !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2023

Dunki Interval : The movie started slow but picked up the pace when Vicky Kaushal entered. Chemistry between SRK and Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch. 1st half so far so good! #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/Ln9BkSaem0 — Shravan Kumar Krishnamurthy (@shravan_kris) December 21, 2023

5.30AM of feezing winter morning.. but that won't stop SRK fans from celebrating FDFS of #Dunki ! We saw this celebration during Pathaan & Jawan.. & this madness continues!



Moreover #DunkiReview is out from NZ & Hirani has delivered his career best film as per the audience! pic.twitter.com/8CIXDg79TH — 🚬🔥 (@_zalzala_) December 21, 2023

INTERVAL! #DunkiReview

It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor - Vicky Kaushal#VickyKaushal deserves many best actor awards for #SamBahadur and many best supporting actor awards for #Dunki pic.twitter.com/8VD80g9VSa — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 21, 2023

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

They all share a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Drawn from real-life experiences, the film is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Earlier, in a video titled Dunki Diaries, SRK, Pannu, and Hirani spoke candidly about the film. Hirani revealed that he saw several homes with a cement airplane made at the top of the property all over Punjab which made him curious to make a film based on this topic. The video also shows a gurudwara in Punjab where people go with their passports to wish for easy immigration abroad.