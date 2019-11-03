Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan's name on his 54th birthday

Dubai: We must say, it was a celebration fit for a King! World's tallest and famous building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was on Saturday lit up with the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Shah Rukh shared a video of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, "Happy Birthday... To the King of Bollywood".

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa, Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video.