Did Kajol hack your account? Twitter brutally trolls Ajay Devgn after he wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday

As Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 54th birthday on Saturday, several of his friends from the fraternity stormed the social media with their best wishes which are just dripping love.
From Ayushmann Khurrana to Preity Zinta, B-town poured wishses for the King Khan. One of those B-twon celebs was Ajay Devgn.
On the account of Shah Rukh Khan's 54th birthday, Ajay Devgn took to twitter to wish him.
Ajay tweeted,''Wishing you a wonderful year ahead''
Although it was a simple birthday wish, Twitterati took to comment section to troll the actor.
''Kajol ne kiya hai ye tweet," commented a twitter user. Another said,''Dil pe patthar rakh ke muh pe make-up kar liya''
Well, if you're wondering why twitter was so surprised about Ajay wishing Shah Rukh Khan, let us help you. According to the rumours, the two have always had a cold war. It all started during Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Apparently Ajay was so insecure of Shah Rukh that he had also asked Kajol to not work with him.
However, Kajol has always denied these rumours. And this tweet is a proof that there is no bitterness between the two.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)