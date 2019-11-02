'Actually, I've never been young': This old SRK quote will make you want to give him a hug right now

The one who owns the title 'Bollywood Baadshah' is the one and only Shah Rukh Khan but it wasnt the really easy way to come across. The SRK fans are mad behind him for a reason and it is not just his films and romantic andaaz but his struggle throughout his Bollywood journey.

Once in an interview, Shah Rukh opens up about his family life and struggle he had before entering the Bollywood. SRK lost his parents at the age of 25 and had to take care of his unwell sister at very young age. SRK had to take many responsibilities on shoulders at a young age because of which he never enjoyed his life. SRK said, " Actually I have never been young."