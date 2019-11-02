Happy Birthday SRK: Fans from across India make annual pilgrimage to wish King Khan at Mannat

Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

And like every year, Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to wish and get a glimpse of him on his 54th birthday. Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor's residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Friday, greeted his fans and waved at them as they waited outside his residence, 'Mannat' to wish him.

One of the fans told ANI, "I have come from Delhi to see Shah Rukh Khan. He is my idol." Another fan said, "I have come here from Nagpur. I have come here for 12 times in the past but never got to see Shah Rukh. I hope I get to see him today." After a few time, the 'Dilwale' actor, who was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, greeted the fans from his balcony and waved at them.