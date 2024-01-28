'Drunk' Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Calls Old Man 'Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan'; Viral Video Resurfaces

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is receiving a lot of hate on social media after his video thrashing a student went viral. He found himself at the centre of a controversy after a clip of him allegedly hitting a person went viral on social media on Saturday. He was allegedly drunk when he hit the boy with a slipper, as seen in the viral video. Netizens slammed the 49-year-old singer for the act, however, he later said that it was an attempt to tarnish his image.

The criticism on social media didn't stop even after the singer tried to clear the air and share his side of the story. Some users dug out an old video of the singer in which he is seen in an inebriated state.

The old viral clip shows him sporting a moustache. He is seen wearing black shirt and matching shorts. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is seen interacting with a couple of people in the video. Netizens alleged that the singer is 'drunk' and he called his manager 'Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

After effects of Dum Wala Pani. pic.twitter.com/w9YI2VGrBi — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 28, 2024

Pointing towards the man, the singer is heard saying, "Mera Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Isse koi bhide mat... meri jana hain, hum ek hain."

The video first went viral in 2022 and it has now resurfaced on social media platforms.

"An old video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is totally clear from his attitude that he was drunk. Now everyone can easily understand the matter of bottle," a user wrote along with the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In one of the videos which went viral on January 27, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be seen repeatedly hitting and slapping his protege Naveed Hasnain, asking "Where is my bottle?" However, it couldn't be ascertained when and where the said video was filmed.

Later, the singer shared a video with Naveed and his father and he is heard saying, "Whatever you have seen in these videos is about an internal matter between an ustaad (master) and a shagird (protege). When a protege does a good job, we shower a lot of them and when they make a mistake, we punish them as well... I had apologised to him at the same time."

Explanatory statement of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan I was asking the boy for Pir Sahib's distilled water in a bottle.#Shameful #RahatFatehAliKhan pic.twitter.com/io8CPV1Z7t — Ruhaniyat 2.0 (@Nisabd_76) January 28, 2024

In anther video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said the person who shot the video was trying to tarnish his image. "These are attempts to defame me and paint me as a tyrant, but I ask them to take a look at themselves first," he added.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most popular and highest paid singers in Pakistan. He is best known for Bollywood songs like Mere Rashke Qamar, Zaroori Khan, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, O Re Piya, Bol Na Halke Halke, Tum Jo Aaye, Teri Ore, and many others.