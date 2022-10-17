Drishyam 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn, Tabu remember late director Nishikant Kamat

Ajay Devgn and Tabu | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The makers of Drishyam 2 launched the trailer on Monday (October 17) in Panjim, Goa. Present at the launch were the film’s main cast Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna, who is the new addition to cast, was missing from the launch. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay Devgn |

An emotional Ajay remembers the late director Nishikant Kamat, who helmed the first part. He shares, “We all miss Nishi as we all started the journey of Drishyam together.”

Talking about his celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar, Ajay explains, “My character is trapped in trouble and does whatever he feels is right for his family. I believe, any common man will do to save his family. The USP is how an illiterate person intellectually plays his game.”

Tabu |

National Award-winning actress Tabu, who plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film says, “No matter how much I try to expose Vijay and put him behind bars but after all he is our hero. I don’t think Meera is a very loved character, people have hated her in the first part.”

Ajay Devgn with Tabu |

She adds, “As Ajay said, we miss Nishi on this occasion and remember how easy he made the experience of the first part. I miss Akshaye since he kind of takes off from where I left in the first part. Meera is one of the most difficult characters of my career.”

Shriya Saran |

Shriya Saran |

Shriya reveals, “I remember shooting a scene at the dining table on the first day and I realised that we all met seven years ago. I thank my lovely director for taking out the best from me, Ajay for being a supportive co-star and Tabu, I love you. It’s such a great feeling to work with these talented actors.”

Ishita Dutta with Abhishek Pathak |

Abhishek earlier helmed Ujda Chaman under his home banner and Drishyam 2 is his second directorial venture. “I thank Ajay bhaiya for pushing me a lot. I remember him telling me that I should pursue films,” he recalls.

On a parting note, Ishita concludes, “Drishyam was my first film and everyone jokes with me that I have grown up a lot in these last seven years. Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I hope there will be Drishyam 3 too.”

Rajat Kapoor |

Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) |

The highly anticipated sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music is composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). It will hit screens on November 18.