'Don't Want To Get Involved In Controversy': Luv Kush Ramlila Committee After Dropping Poonam Pandey As Mandodari - VIDEO

Left: Poonam Pandey Right: Subhash Goyal, Secretary of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee |

Delhi: Amid controversy over actress Poonam Pandey being chosen to play the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravan, in the Ramlila organized by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, the committee has decided to remove her from the Ramlila following consistent objections.

Objections were raised by various political, religious, and social groups who opposed Pandey's portrayal of the mythological character.

The organizing committee stated that the decision to drop Pandey was made out of respect for public sentiment. Subhash Goyal, Secretary of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, confirmed the move and added that a replacement for the role of Mandodari will be announced within a day or two.

"Our only concern is that we don't want to get involved in any controversy. We do good work to give a positive message to society. If society doesn't want us to do it, then we won't. We'll decide within a day or two (name of person who will play the role of Mandodari). We've received numerous requests from artists. We'll decide from them, and then we'll let you know which artist will be included," Subhash Goyal, Secretary of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee said.

The 10-day Ramlila staged at the Red Fort is an annual event and is recognised by UNESCO. Earlier on Friday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written to the organisers objecting to Pandey playing Mandodari.

Pandey was set to arrive in Delhi on September 26, 2025. The Ramlila will take place on September 29 and 30.

On Monday, Poonam took to Instagram to share with her fans about playing the role of Mandodari in Ramlila. She shared a video in which the actress said, "Dilli ke Red Fort mein jo world famous Lav Kush Ramlila ka play hota hai, usme mujhe, Mandodari, ek jo bahot hie important character hai, jo Raavan ki patni thi, unka kirdaar nibhane ka afsar mila hai. Main bahot hie zyada khush ho. Bahot hie important character hai."

"Maine yeh bhi decide kiya hai ke main poori Navratri fasting rakhungi, taaki main apne mann se, apne tann se, aur bhi zyada cleansed raho, iss khoobsurat se role ko play karne ke liye. Jai Shree Ram, milte hai Ramlila mein," she further added.