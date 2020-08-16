'Don't kill my mom': Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic

Washington D.C: Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who aren't practising social distancing: 'Don't kill anyone, especially not his mom'.

According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message to teenagers that partying is not safe for them or those around them during the pandemic. Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, responded to Horgan's call-to-action with a humorous voice message that also points out the potentially fatal outcomes of the irresponsible behaviour amid COVID outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor said, "Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it, too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable." Variety reported that the 'Deadpool' actor claimed that British Columbia is "home to some of the coolest older people on Earth," specifically his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.

Reynolds said, "My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs Robinson on. She is insatiable. But here's the thing, I hope that young people in B.C. don't kill my mom or David Suzuki -- or each other. Like, let's not kill anyone, I think that's reasonable." Reynolds ended the message with some more humour, even shouting out his wife Blake Lively's time on the show 'Gossip Girl.' "I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl, and that's a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that," said Reynolds.